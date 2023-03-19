Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood

5. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

8. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

9. The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, Becky Chambers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Enchantment, Katherine May

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Saving Time, Jenny Odell

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear

6. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols

7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

8. Spare, Prince Harry

9. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

10. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté