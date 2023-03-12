Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

5. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. Storm Watch, C.J. Box

8. The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, Shannon Chakraborty

9. Murder Your Employer, Rupert Holmes

10. Victory City, Salman Rushdie

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Enchantment, Katherine May

2. Atomic Habits, James Clear

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

4. An Immense World, Ed Yong

5. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

6. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

9. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

10. Wolfish, Erica Berry