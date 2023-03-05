Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

5. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes

6. Victory City, Salman Rushdie

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

9. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. Spare, Prince Harry

3. Atomic Habits, James Clear

4. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders

5. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. An Immense World, Ed Yong

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

10. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay