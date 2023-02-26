Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

4. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

5. Victory City, Salman Rushdie

6. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

9. Babel, R.F. Kuang

10. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

2. The Climate Book, Greta Thunberg

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

4. Spare, Prince Harry

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear

6. An Immense World, Ed Yong

7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

8. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

9. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy