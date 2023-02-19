By

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

4. Victory City, Salman Rushdie

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

6. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo

7. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

8. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

10. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare, Prince Harry

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Atomic Habits, James Clear

4. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay

5. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. An Immense World, Ed Yong

8. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

9. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman

10. The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly, Margareta Magnusson

Illustration by Jenny Kwon
