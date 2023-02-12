Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
5. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix
6. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
7. Babel, R.F. Kuang
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
10. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
4. An Immense World, Ed Yong
5. Atomic Habits, James Clear
6. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
7. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
9. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark
10. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté
