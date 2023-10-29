Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

5. The Exchange, John Grisham

6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

8. Starling House, Alix E. Harrow

9. The Last Devil to Die, Richard Osman

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Democracy Awakening, Heather Cox Richardson

2. Prequel, Rachel Maddow

3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

4. The Wager, David Grann

5. Making It So, Patrick Stewart

6. Going Infinite, Michael Lewis

7. Determined, Robert M. Sapolsky

8. Be Useful, Arnold Schwarzenegger

9. The Book of (More) Delights, Ross Gay

10. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan