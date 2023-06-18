Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

4. The Wind Knows My Name, Isabel Allende

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

6. Happy Place, Emily Henry

7. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

10. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. Pageboy, Elliot Page

3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

4. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay