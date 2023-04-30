Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

5. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

6. The Trackers, Charles Frazier

7. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

8. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld

9. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson

10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. Outlive, Peter Attia, Bill Gifford

8. Enchantment, Katherine May

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

10. It. Goes. So. Fast., Mary Louise Kelly