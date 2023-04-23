Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

4. Hello Beautiful , Ann Napolitano

5. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld

8. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

10. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

2. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

3. Enchantment, Katherine May

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear

6. You Could Make This Place Beautiful, Maggie Smith

7. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

8. Outlive, Dr. Peter Attia, Bill Gifford

9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

10. Sweet Enough, Alison Roman