BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Legacy, Nora Roberts

2. Sooley, John Grisham

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

5. The Saboteurs, Clive Cussler, Jack Du Brul

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

8. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

9. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner

10. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

3. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

4. What Happened to You?, Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey

5. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

6. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

7. A Course Called America, Tom Coyne

8. Breaking the News, Alex Marlow

9. Zero Fail, Carol Leonnig

10. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

Tribune Media Services