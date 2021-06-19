Need something new to read?
Whether you’re scrambling for a Father’s Day gift for your old man, scouring the web for a new fiction pick or in need of a mystery or two, we have you covered. Read on for this week’s Seattle Times books coverage.
- After reading Monica West’s sharp debut novel, “Revival Season,” reviewer Bharti Kirchner has named West a writer to watch. The story of a teenager who begins to question her abusive father’s powers as a faith healer — as she discovers her own power — is not to be missed. Read the full review here.
- Father’s Day is Sunday; it can be a complicated holiday for reasons big and small. In this roundup of books concerning father-children relationships from Jordan Snowden, you’ll find a memoir from Steve Jobs’ daughter, touching and heartbreaking Pride reads and more. Read the full story here.
- In this month’s The Plot Thickens crime and mystery column, Moira Macdonald finds the connecting thread between three very different mysteries. How does one connect Seattle-authored cozy mystery “The Bodies in the Library” to Ivy Pochoda’s grisly “These Women”? Well, dear reader: Find the full story here.
