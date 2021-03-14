Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

2. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen

3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner

7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

9. A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine

10. Dark Sky, C.J. Box

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage, Anne Lamott

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Think Again, Adam Grant

8. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (eds.)

9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion

10. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders