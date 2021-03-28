Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker

7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

8. Win, Harlan Coben

9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

10. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott

4. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

6. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

7. This Is the Fire, Don Lemon

8. The Book of Delights, Ross Gay

9. Breath, James Nestor

10. Wintering, Katherine May