Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
3. Transient Desires, Donna Leon
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
5. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
6. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
8. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
10. Dark Sky, C.J. Box
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
4. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
6. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates
7. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee
8. Think Again, Adam Grant
9. Wintering, Katherine May
10. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
