‘Becoming’ is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

4. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa

5. There There, Tommy Orange

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Almost Everything, Anne Lamott

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

