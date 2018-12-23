“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

3. There There, Tommy Orange

4. The Overstory, Richard Powers

5. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa

6. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

7. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

8. The Witch Elm, Tana French

9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

10. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Almost Everything, Anne Lamott

4. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

5. The Library Book, Susan Orlean

6. Gmorning, Gnight!, Lin-Manuel Miranda

7. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

8. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

9. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

10. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis