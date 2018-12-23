“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
3. There There, Tommy Orange
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Brandi Carlile is 'beyond thrilled' with Grammy nominations, all-star Gorge bash
- Seattle bookstores were doomed. Then Third Place helped rewrite the story. VIEW
- Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think
- 6 well-loved, longtime Seattle-area bookstores
- A practically perfect 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 5 other movies open Dec. 21; our reviewers weigh in
5. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa
6. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
7. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
8. The Witch Elm, Tana French
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
10. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Almost Everything, Anne Lamott
4. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
5. The Library Book, Susan Orlean
6. Gmorning, Gnight!, Lin-Manuel Miranda
7. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
8. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
9. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
10. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.