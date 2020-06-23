Eager to get back to the library? King County Library System announced Tuesday that it will begin book return services at 16 locations on June 23, and a new Curbside to Go service at those locations beginning July 1.

KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum said, in a statement, “While we are not yet able to welcome patrons back inside our buildings, these next steps bring us closer to providing full access to KCLS’ collection, programs and services.”

Book returns, which must be done through the manual book drop, will be accepted Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. Returned books will be quarantined for at least three days before being processed back into the system.

For curbside pickup of books, library patrons can make an appointment using the myLIBRO mobile app, or calling the library’s special Curbside to Go phone number. Patrons can also pick up books without an appointment, but will need to wait in line. July 1-15 is reserved for the pickup of holds that were placed prior to closure via the library’s website (patrons will be emailed when the holds are ready). New holds can be placed after that date, as well as requests for genre bags containing five surprise titles. More information on the process is available on the KCLS website.

The KCLS branches offering these services at this time include Auburn, Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Covington, Enumclaw, Fairwood, Federal Way, Kent, Kirkland, Mercer Island, North Bend, Renton Highlands, Sammamish, Shoreline, and Vashon. The Skykomish Library will follow on July 2, though it will only be offering curbside services on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Seattle Public Library, in a message on its website dated June 22, said that it did not yet have dates available for when it could offer in-person services.