Eager to get back to the library? King County Library System announced Tuesday it has resumed book return services at 16 locations and plans a new Curbside to Go service at those locations beginning July 1.

KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum said, in a statement, “While we are not yet able to welcome patrons back inside our buildings, these next steps bring us closer to providing full access to KCLS’ collection, programs and services.”

Book returns, which must be done through the manual book drop, will be accepted Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. Because of pandemic concerns, returned books will be quarantined for at least three days before being processed back into the system.

For curbside pickup of books, library patrons can make an appointment using the myLIBRO mobile app, or calling the library’s special Curbside to Go phone number. Patrons can also pick up books without an appointment, but will need to wait in line. July 1 to July 15 is reserved for the pickup of holds that were placed before closure via the library’s website (patrons will be emailed when the holds are ready). New holds can be placed starting July 15, as well as requests for genre bags containing five surprise titles. More information on the process is available on the KCLS website.

The KCLS branches offering these services at this time are Auburn, Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Covington, Enumclaw, Fairwood, Federal Way, Kent, Kirkland, Mercer Island, North Bend, Renton Highlands, Sammamish, Shoreline and Vashon. The Skykomish Library will follow on July 2, though it will only be offering curbside services on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Seattle Public Library, in a message on its website dated June 22, said it did not yet have dates available for when it could offer in-person services.