Lisa Rosenblum, executive director of King County Library System since January 2018, announced her retirement Tuesday, effective Nov. 30.

A 35-year veteran of public libraries, Rosenblum joined KCLS after serving as the director and chief librarian of the Brooklyn Public Library. During her time at the library system, Rosenblum oversaw the completion of a major bond building program (which included the construction of 17 new libraries); a new diversity, equity and inclusion department; and a number of innovative services and measures during the pandemic (including curbside service, 24/7 library lockers and partnerships with public health departments), according to a news release. During 2020, KCLS had the highest rate of digital checkouts per capita of any library in the country. Most recently, Rosenblum gained approval from the library system’s board of trustees to eliminate late fines for overdue materials. KCLS was named a National Medal finalist by the Institute of Museum and Library Services this year for the first time.

The KCLS board will conduct a national search for Rosenblum’s replacement.

“While the decision to retire was not an easy one, I am thankful that my nearly 20-year run as a library director will end at KCLS,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “I have been honored to serve King County residents, and I am proud of the extraordinary work we continue to do to help our patrons grow, learn and thrive.”