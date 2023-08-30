The King County Library System will increase branch hours next month, the latest in a series of expansions this year as the system attempts to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

After the pandemic scrambled operating hours, the Seattle Public Library and King County Library Systems have struggled to restore hours while juggling budget cuts, staffing obstacles and changing patron needs.

Of the 49 libraries across the system, 18 will now be open seven days a week. Most King County library locations expanded hours in May, June and July. This is the third and final time the system will increase hours in 2023.

Seattle libraries similarly expanded their hours at most branches this spring, thanks to a $219 million levy.

King County Library Systems doesn’t have much funding flexibility due to its reliance on a 2010 levy. Though the levy has no expiration date, record inflation and a state law that limits property-tax increases to 1% a year have suppressed how much money the system can collect, from a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2010 to 23 cents today. KCLS planned to seek a large levy in 2020, but its efforts were quashed by COVID-19.

On Sept. 10, these King County libraries will increase their hours:

Fall City;

North Bend;

Redmond;

Sammamish;

Snoqualmie.

King County branches are currently open on average about 41 hours per week, down from 62 hours in 2019. That number will increase to 49 hours on Sept. 10.

Most libraries are now open six or seven days per week. People can find updated hours for all libraries on the King County Library Systems website at st.news/KCLbranches.

“We hope you have enjoyed spending more time in your libraries, and we look forward to seeing even more patrons this fall,” Director of Library Operations Cecie Streitman said in a news release.