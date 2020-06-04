Lazy summer days are ahead, perfect for sprawling out on the warm grass with a good book — and trying to win a prize while you’re at it.

You can download our Kids Summer Book Bingo card here, then enjoy working your way through it, recording the titles as you go. Please use each book just once.

When you have a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line, or if you manage to fill the whole card, scan it or snap a photo, tell us which books you read (author and title) to complete your bingo and write a few sentences about your favorite books of the bunch, and email it to us at jtu@seattletimes.com by Wednesday, July 8. Please include your name and age. We may include your name, age, photo and comments in a future story. And you’ll have a chance at winning a gift certificate to an independent local bookstore.

Here are a few ideas, organized by category, to get kids of all ages started:

A book about social justice: Good options include “Whoever You Are” (by Mem Fox and Leslie Staub) and “The Story of Ruby Bridges” (Robert Coles and George Ford) for young readers; “One Crazy Summer” (Rita Williams-Garcia) and “Sylvia & Aki” (Winifred Conkling) for middle grades; and one that never loses its impact for older readers: “To Kill A Mockingbird” (Harper Lee).

A story about a different time in history: For elementary-age kids, try the Magic Treehouse books (Mary Pope Osborne) or American Girl series (various authors). Teens will learn from the powerful tale of “The Book Thief” (Markus Zusak).

A true story: For mid-elementary students and older, consider young readers editions of powerful reads like “I Am Malala” (Malala Yousafzai and Patricia McCormick), “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer) and “Unbroken” (Laura Hillenbrand).

A story about something that could never happen: Hello, Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling. And hello, beautiful and fantastical “Echo” (Pam Muñoz Ryan), a Newbery honor book.

A graphic novel or comic: Even kids who insist they hate reading will love Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants and Dog Man books.