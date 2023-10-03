Amy Schneider became known to trivia-minded Americans during her record-setting run on “Jeopardy!” where she became the woman with the longest winning streak, second only to show host and Seattle resident Ken Jennings. Schneider, who is transgender, was also one of the first prominent LGBTQ+ “Jeopardy!” champions, and became a celebrity for her family-friendly image as a relatable, down-to-earth trans woman on one of television’s nerdiest programs. In her new memoir, “In the Form of a Question,” Schneider complicates that image, frankly discussing her gender identity, polyamory and past drug use — material that’s not exactly appropriate for a televised “Jeopardy!” anecdote, as she puts it. Schneider chatted with The Seattle Times before her Oct. 10 Town Hall Seattle event to discuss her writing process, relationship with fame and aspirations for “Jeopardy!”

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you decide to write this book?

When my first run on “Jeopardy!” was airing, I was getting a lot of [publicity] offers from people and a literary agent reached out to me. And as I was looking at the different things that people were offering, I realized that writing was the one that appealed to me the most, because it was something that I had most control over. I wanted to write a book that wasn’t about “Jeopardy!” that much, and talk about other things that were important to me. I realized as I was putting the pitch together that I had started to feel a bit uncomfortable with being the representative of trans people to so many viewers and having only shownthe most presentable side of myself. Because I had this feeling like, am I going to be used as an excuse for people to judge other trans people? “Why can’t you be that nice Amy from ‘Jeopardy!’?” sort of sort of thing. And so I wanted to show that there were plenty parts of my life that were simply not appropriate for a “Jeopardy!” anecdote, but that are true of me and are true for many trans people.

How did you decide what to put in the book, versus what to keep private?

Really the only criteria I used was, “What would be hurtful or invasive to people in my life?” In particular, I don’t talk much about my wife, Genevieve, because she’s a private person. This whole fame thing was never anything that appealed to her. But for myself, I have always been a pretty open and transparent person. I don’t feel I have anything to be ashamed of, and I didn’t really feel the need to hide much of anything.

Why did you decide to include footnotes in the book?

It’s definitely a David Foster Wallace thing. I’ve always loved that about his writing. It feels very much like the way my brain works. When I’m getting excited about an idea I’ll be like, “Oh, wait, there’s two or three directions I want to branch off in,” and footnotes give me a way to follow multiple branches from the same spot. Otherwise, I just kind of get paralyzed trying to narrow it down, and so footnotes gave me that freedom.

Was it scary to write this book and to put it out into the world?

Yeah. I’ve been kind of living in that fear for the last two or three months. I don’t know how people are going to take it, and I don’t know how my family is going to feel about knowing this kind of stuff about me. It’s odd to me, that I was conscious of that fear throughout the process, and this part of my brain kept going like, “So, why are you doing this?” I didn’t consider not putting anything in there. I’m not 100% sure why. I think it was hard enough to be writing just to satisfy myself, and to be thinking about how other people would react to it would have been paralyzing and I wouldn’t have been able to write the book at all.

How do you think the book might change your relationship with your audience?

We’ll find out! I’m really not sure. I think that a lot of the connection that people made with me was already with my relatively authentic-seeming self. Hopefully, this fits in with that side of my persona. But also, another aspect of all of this is that I quit my day job, and I don’t really want to go back to it. My status as a “Jeopardy!” champion has kind of peaked at this point. My concern for the book is less about how it will change my relationship with “Jeopardy!” fans out there and more about, will it be able to reach new people who aren’t “Jeopardy!” fans?

What’s next for you? More books? More “Jeopardy!”? Something different?

I would love to write more books. Otherwise, there’s a podcast that’s been in development for like six months that keeps being held up by different things. Hopefully that comes out at some point, and that’ll be a lot of fun if it does. Other than that, I really don’t know. It’s scary.

Do you see yourself doing more political advocacy work?

You know, I hope so. I’m kind of disappointed with myself over the lastfour to six months or whatever, that I’ve kind of stepped away from that. It just became, you know, partly it was just like, everything that was happening in America was so depressing that it was hard to engage with without getting kind of like sucked into a morbid spiral about it. And also, I was trying to get this book wrapped up, and it was just taking all of my resources, things like that. ButI want to be doing more of that. But I’ve wanted that for a while, and I keep not doing it. So we’ll just see if I kind of am able to push myself through and get back into that world.

Why do you think “Jeopardy!” is the cultural institution that it is? Why is it so beloved?

It’s very accessible, even as it elevates people that are out at the end of the bell curve in this particular type of intelligence. It does that without talking down to the audience somehow. There’s so many “Jeopardy!” fans out there who know two or three answers in an entire episode, but they still love the show.

Do you see yourself as part of a shift to a younger audience for “Jeopardy!” or any kind of sea change for the show?

I think yes, to put it shortly. I think it is really important for “Jeopardy!” to have not just a contestant pool, but a champion pool that is more diverse than it’s historically been. I’m glad that I was able to help advance that and I was so glad that Mattea Roach came along right after me and did the same. The other thing that was so gratifying about my run was that it came after a full year of bad headlines about “Jeopardy!”, when it was at a kind of tough spot, and so I’m glad that I was able to come along right when they needed some good news. I’ve loved the show my whole life and I hated to see it struggling the way it was, so I’m glad to have been able to help.