If you’ve read James McBride’s bestselling 1995 memoir “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother,” you have met McBride’s grandmother, Hudis Shilsky. He described her, in that book long ago, as “a disabled Polish immigrant whose husband had no love for her and whose dreams of seeing her children grow up in America vanished as her life drained out of her at the age of forty-six.” She was a kind and loving woman with a tragic life that haunted her grandson, born years after her death — but sometimes, fiction gives you a chance to set things right.

In McBride’s sprawling and deeply moving new book, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” he brings back his grandmother in the character of Chona, a disabled Polish immigrant whose husband Moshe adores her, and whose generosity and kindness (she runs the titular store, where everyone in their small 1920s town is made welcome, whether or not they can pay) made her beloved. “To her, the world was not a china closet where you admire this and don’t touch that,” McBride wrote of Chona in the novel. “Rather, she saw it as a place where every act of living was a chance for tikkun olam, to improve the world.”

McBride, in a telephone interview from the road on his book tour (he’ll be in town to speak at Seattle Public Library on Sept. 12), said that putting his grandmother into the novel was both “happenstance” and something long-simmering. “Once the book began to roll itself out and Moshe the character kind of made it airborne, when his wife Chona arrived, it just seemed natural to pull on some of the things that had been tugging at my insides for years anyway,” he said; namely, the story of his grandmother and her difficult life. Quite simply, he said, “I just wanted my grandmother to be loved in real life.”

Drawing upon his own interest in American Jewish history, McBride created the character of Chona, putting his grandmother on the page and making her loved. “I was inspired by her real life and her real kindness, and the unfairness of her life experience to allow Chona to have a much wider life, and much fuller life,” he said.

Hudis was not the only real-life person to inspire “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” a book that’s ultimately about community and compassion. The novel is dedicated to Sy Friend, an appropriately named man who was the longtime director of what’s now known as Variety Club Camp, a nonprofit that helps children with disabilities. McBride, who worked at the Worcester, Penn., camp for four summers more than 40 years ago, remembered being inspired by how Friend would interact with the disabled campers: “He never treated them as if they were disabled, because he really understood that they weren’t disabled. They had disabilities, but that did not make them ‘cripples.’ In fact, he understood that the gifts that they gave to him were far greater than anything he gave to them.”

McBride said he tried many times to write a novel set at the camp and featuring Friend, but “fiction just didn’t do him justice.” So he ended up scrapping that idea and just keeping “the business of the guy who donated the land for the camp, which was Moshe in the book.” In the book, the camp is inspired by a disabled Black child known as Dodo, who the town rallies to protect.

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” takes place mostly in Pottstown, Penn., nearly a hundred years ago. McBride said he visited the actual Pottstown, which still has many of the old buildings that Moshe, Chona and other characters might have known. His vision of Pottstown, he said, was a sort of Mayberry; a small town where everyone knows everyone’s business, but one in which European immigrants and Black neighbors mingle.

It’s a book crammed full of characters, each with their own distinct voice, and you wonder how McBride keeps track of this bustling town. “I draw a big circle on a big piece of paper and I keep it above my desk,” he said. “I draw a line to connect the characters and then, as the story starts to take shape and the characters change, their names change, their motivations change, I use another piece of paper and draw their names again — scratch one line, this one connects to that one. Essentially, you’re stringing together everyone’s story around a specific event, or series of events. The events keep the business tied together.”

You can imagine “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” as a richly populated movie or television series, as previous works of McBride’s have been translated. His National Book Award-winning novel “The Good Lord Bird” was recently a Showtime miniseries, and “Deacon King Kong” is currently in development. McBride says he doesn’t get particularly involved with screen adaptations — for “The Good Lord Bird,” he said, “they tried to be faithful to the book, and that was enough for me.” In the world of television, he said, “I’m like the golf ball, they just swat and I fly to the next hole … The best thing you can do is what I do: Stay out of it.”

An accomplished musician and composer, McBride said there’s a certain improvisatory element to his writing, like jazz music. “When characters start to talk and move around … words do tend to flow. I suppose you could call it improvisation. If it’s good you don’t have to go back and fix it, but oftentimes you do. Technically in music, if you’re in a specific key or playing a specific style, you have to stay within that frame and try to make things sound good and beautiful, harmonically and rhythmically and so forth. In that regard, music and writing are the same.” He noted, though, that “you can’t fall in love with your words — you have to fall in love with your ideas. You need to set the scene, move the action along … you can’t just keep soloing.”