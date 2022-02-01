Donna Barba Higuera learned that she had won one of the most prestigious awards in children’s literature from a trick Zoom meeting. The Issaquah author, on vacation in Hawaii in late January, stepped away from her family to join what she’d been told was a scheduled meeting with Barnes & Noble representatives about virtual school visits. Logging on, she was surprised at the number of people present, including Arthur A. Levine, head of Levine Querido, the company that published her 2021 middle-grade novel “The Last Cuentista.”

“I thought, there are way too many people here for a Barnes & Noble meeting,” Higuera remembered, in a telephone interview from her home later that week. “I didn’t know what it was until [Levine] spoke and said, ‘This is the Newbery committee.’ I just completely went frozen. And then doubled down on my ugly cry.”

It was the kind of moment authors usually only dream of: to be awarded the Newbery Medal, an annual prize from the American Library Association for the year’s most distinguished book for children. The Newbery this year celebrates its 100th anniversary; past winners have included such classic children’s authors as Madeleine L’Engle, E.L. Konigsburg, Neil Gaiman and Beverly Cleary. “It’s pretty humbling, going back and looking at the previous winners and seeing the company that I’m in,” said Higuera, for whom L’Engle’s Newbery-winning “A Wrinkle in Time” was a favorite book as a child. “It’s pretty emotional.”

“The Last Cuentista,” Higuera’s third published book for children (“cuentista” translates to “storyteller”), interweaves science fiction and folklore, inspired in part by stories she heard growing up. The main character, Petra, is a 12-year-old girl who relocates to another planet after Earth is destroyed. But as she journeys into the future, she takes something with her: stories that she has heard from her grandmother, “gifts she can give to the other children who are with her to try to help them remember Earth, and what it means to be human.”

Long fascinated by mythology of all cultures, Higuera wanted to focus on Mexican folklore in this book (her ancestry on her father’s side is Mexican). “It’s interesting because much of Mexican folklore is oral tradition,” she said. “That’s something I wanted to focus on in the novel: how when grandparents, parents, our elders recite these stories to us, the stories all take on the flavor of the storyteller and who is telling it, and sometimes those stories are changed and altered. That’s a huge theme in this story: Petra has heard these stories from her grandmother, so she decides to make them her own.”

Thaddeus Andracki, the Chicago school librarian who chaired the 15-member Newbery committee (made up of present and former librarians), described “The Last Cuentista” in a telephone interview as “spectacular,” and a standout among some 1,200 books submitted for the honor. He cited the book’s “really strong themes … Donna did a great job of drawing out themes of community, survival, storytelling as a mechanism for saving the world,” as well as its “lushly fleshed out” characters and exciting plot line.

Advertising

“When you put all that together,” he said, “it really created an alchemy of something magical.”

For Higuera, who grew up in California but has lived in the Seattle area since 1995, writing has always been a chance to find magic — to leave her own world behind to go someplace else, if only for a moment. As a book-loving, imaginative teenager, she dreamed of being a writer or a designer, but her practical father urged something more stable for a grown-up career. That career turned out to be in the health sciences: Higuera is a doctor of optometry who’s had a practice on the Eastside for 27 years.

“I love my other profession,” she said. “I love my patients, my patients are family. I‘ve got these two hats that I wear, and I hope to continue wearing both hats.”

Despite a busy life as an eye doctor and mom, writing managed to find a way in. After taking some online writing courses, Higuera began to carve out time: “I would write outside karate lessons, write outside ballet lessons, I would write when I was waiting to pick them up from school. That was kind of the genesis of when I started writing.” Life was “a lot” at the time, and writing brought her a moment to “escape and go somewhere else.”

Higuera’s first published book, in 2020, was the middle-grade novel “Lupe Wong Won’t Dance,” about a girl who wants to become a Major League Baseball pitcher; it won a number of honors including the Sid Fleischman Award for Humor. (The award is a source of amusement for Higuera, who says she thinks she’s funny “but my family has assured me that I’m not.”) She is also the author of the picture book “El Cucuy Is Scared, Too!” with illustrator Juliana Perdomo, and is working on the middle-grade novel “Alebrijes,” another blend of science fiction and Mexican folklore.

Along the way, she’s found much support from the Papercuts, a local writers group that also includes her husband, middle-grade fiction author Mark Maciejewski. The group meets for three hours every week — “currently we do a lot of Zoom meetings but we used to meet at the Starbucks in Issaquah” — to read and critique each other’s work. “We’re just kind of this dysfunctional writing family,” said Higuera. “For a writer, getting critiques from other writers is priceless.”

As the news of the Newbery sinks in, life has been a bit of a whirlwind for Higuera: “a lot of ups and downs: one minute I’m crying, the next minute laughing, the next minute just laying down going, ‘I really need a nap.’” She remembers, as a child, seeing books with the shiny gold Newbury Medal sticker and thinking that there must be something magical about them. “Now I think, a kid might see a sticker on my book,” she said. “It’s a bizarre feeling.”