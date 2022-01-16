BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Invisible, Danielle Steel

2. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

5. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

6. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star, Claudia Gray

7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

8. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

9. The Starless Crown, James Rollins

10. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

3. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin

4. The Comfortable Kitchen, Alex Snodgrass

5. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young

6. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

7. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

8. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

9. Will, Will Smith

10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst

Powered by NPD BookScan. Copyright 2022, NPD Group.

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.