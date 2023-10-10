In 2016, David Schwartz had just finished writing a biography of Enrico Fermi and was talking to his wife Susan Schwartz about his next project.

“Midway through this conversation, Susan turns to me and says, ‘Why don’t we write a book together? We could write about Costco, travel the world, and see how they do it,’” David said. The couple set to work learning as much as they could about the retail chain.

Costco leadership repeatedly resisted their efforts to interview employees and observe the parts of the business that don’t happen on the sales floor, but “we were fortunate after five years, once we convinced them [the book] was happening whether they liked it or not, they let us behind the scenes,” Susan laughed.

Last month, a few days before Costco’s 40th anniversary, they published “The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z,” a colorful encyclopedia stuffed full of Costco trivia, history and stories.

The Seattle Times chatted with the Schwartzes before their appearance at University Book Store on Thursday, Oct. 12 about their research and favorite facts about the Seattle-born warehouse chain.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

I became a Costco member five or six years ago and speaking as a Generation Xer who spent most of his life being skeptical about consumerism, it’s totally embarrassing how much I love Costco.

Susan Schwartz: It’s not embarrassing. It’s great! It’s a very different company from most other companies.

Costco does seem to develop more die-hard fans than, say, Amazon or Sam’s Club.

David Schwartz: It’s true. We like to think that this is a fan book for our fellow Costco fans — and also for the employees, who really are devoted to Costco.

Costco is famous in the retail sector for being high-wage employers, and for keeping prices low. And in return, they’ve enjoyed continuously great sales and profits. Why aren’t any other retailers racing to copy Costco?

Susan: It’s a great question. You talk about the employees being treated well, and [Costco co-founder and former CEO] Jim Sinegal is the first to say it’s not altruism, it’s just good business.

David: Half the workforce at Costco is part-time and half is full-time. The part-time employees after three months get full benefits, and that benefits package is really rich and comprehensive. The turnover rate after one year of work there is less than 10%, which is staggering. If the book doesn’t work out, we’re both going to get jobs at Costco.

But to answer your question, I think it takes discipline to gather a good staff and a real dedication to doing the right thing, and it’s not easy to do. Also, they squeeze every penny out of the logistics system, so it’s very, very cheap for them to put an item on the shelf. Their business model, as you probably know, is they only carry 3,800 items in their stores. That’s highly curated. To put that in perspective, your local grocery store has 40,000 items, and Walmart has 140,000 items.

Susan: Think about this: The first time a Costco employee touches an individual jar of pickles is when they pick it up to scan it at the cash register. Up until that point, the jar has been in a pallet. In a supermarket, the jar comes into the store, they take it out of a box, put it on the shelf, they price it. Everybody’s touching that jar, and all that touching is a lot of time and money.

The book is full of a ton of super-interesting facts. The one that I was most blown away by was the fact that Costco sells over half the world’s cashews. What blew your minds the most in the process of researching the book?

Susan: For me, it was the fact that pineapple plants only bear one fruit or that it takes eight years for cashew trees to come to full harvest. Just the amount of effort that goes into all this.

David: I’ll confess to you, the logistics chapter in the book is like one-tenth of what I had originally written. It’s just a fascinating system. It might take three to five days for strawberries from California to reach a distribution hub on the East Coast, but when it reaches that distribution hub, that same day it’s in the warehouses all up and down the East Coast.

Susan: David joked around about having a blurb on the back cover from Napoleon saying, “If I’d only had Costco’s logistics system, I would’ve won the Battle of Waterloo.”

You say you traveled 220,000 miles to research this book. I was wondering if you could talk about your favorite Costco within the U.S. and outside the U.S.

Susan: Well, we have a rule that we don’t name a favorite Costco just as you wouldn’t name a favorite child. (We all know there is one, but we’re not going to tell you who it is.) But I would say that in the United States, the biggest is in Salt Lake City — it’s so big, they actually give you a road map for it.

And the smallest one, which is really worth the trip to, is Juneau, Alaska. It is so small that when you walk in, you think, “Where is the Costco?” They don’t have enough room for rotisserie chickens and there’s no bakery. It’s really tiny.

And then outside of the United States, I’d say Santa Fe, Mexico [City] is spectacular. It’s perched on the edge of this gorge with a huge park, and it’s got an amazing rooftop, which is open to the public. It’s got a soccer field, a racquetball court, a contemplative garden, skateboard park, all kinds of stuff. But another favorite would be Iceland, because they’ve got grass growing on the roof.

David: One of the things that surprised us, and we have been told about this but it’s something else to see it in person, is in Asia, Costco is extraordinarily popular. The Asian warehouses, without exception, are pleasantly crowded and busy all day long, all week long. The penetration of Costco in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan — and increasingly in China on the mainland — is just incredible.

You live in a 450-square-foot apartment in New York. I was wondering if you had any advice for Seattle apartment dwellers on how to get the most out of their Costco memberships without making their apartments completely unlivable?

David: One thing that we noticed in Asia quite universally is when they go shopping, they’ll break down the purchase across a lot of different families. So one family might go in and shop for three in their building.

Susan: Another thing is some of the services that people don’t know about. We get all of our car rentals from Costco, and we first started using the Costco pharmacy in the warehouse but now we get it all mail order from Costco, and that’s a tremendous saving. My glasses are from Costco. My hearing aids are from Costco and they’re $1,500. They would be $10,000 anywhere else.

So there’s lots of stuff you can buy that’s not like a 25-gallon tub of mayonnaise. But certainly, anyone can afford to find some space for this. [She pulls a giant Costco container of Jelly Belly jelly beans from off-camera.] I mean, it’s bigger than my head!