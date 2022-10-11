Julian Aguon is an Indigenous human rights lawyer, climate activist and writer from Guam. The international law firm he founded, Blue Ocean Law, works on human and Indigenous rights and environmental justice across the Pacific. He sits on the advisory council of Progressive International. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for his 2021 essay “To Hell With Drowning” in The Atlantic. In his new book, “No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies,” Aguon elegantly lays out a case for hope, rage, storytelling and beauty in the face of the massive adaptation and mitigation projects in the era of climate change. We spoke with Aguon before his event at Town Hall Seattle Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Seattle Arts & Lectures’ Sasha LaPointe Presents series. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How do your writing and your law work influence each other?

I’m a human rights lawyer and the founder of Blue Ocean Law, a progressive law firm that works at the intersection of Indigenous rights and environmental justice on a wide range of issues across Oceania. We’ve worked on defending the right of self-determination for colonized peoples in the Pacific. We’ve worked to defend the rights of free, prior and informed consent of Indigenous peoples in the Pacific region against a variety of third parties, including extractive industries looking to mine their mineral wealth located at the bottom of the sea in and around several Pacific island nations’ exclusive economic zones. We’ve worked to enact a ton of issues including more recently on climate-justice issues. All of it feeds directly into my book and into my work in general. I believe that the imagination that got us into this mess, on a planetary scale, won’t be the imagination that gets us out of it.

I’ve devoted the lion’s share of my legal career to trying to use the law or attempting to provide maximal legal protection for Indigenous peoples. Because I think that we do have part of the answer to the question of how to get out of the mess that we’re in. That’s clearly what I do. In the end, the book is just a different way of telling that same story. It’s about foregrounding Indigenous liberation as a salient feature of building a new world based on a different set of values, as I write in the book, for the Earth and for each other. I think the book is another expression of that same project.

This is not your typical book in some ways. It’s like a love letter to young people who are in search of the language they need to graph their will upon the world. In part, I was describing myself as a younger person and as a person who’s reached for his words and cannot find them, cannot access them. I really wanted to bring in all of those writers. I wanted this book to be about all of those things. I thought that’s where I would be the most useful, especially to young people. I say I moonlight as a writer because I’m a human rights lawyer by day.

Can you talk about the interconnection of military power, imperial power, weapons and climate change?

The U.S. military is the largest institutional consumer of fossil fuels, and they are largely let off the hook. They’re not a state party in and of themselves to international agreements, which are about attempting to regulate our greenhouse-gas emissions. That’s a large part of our work in terms of constraining bad behavior among states; it’s just not enough. Even if the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement, the entirety of the international climate change regime was fully and unequivocally complied with, it’s still insufficient. We need to devise legal ways to start constraining the bad behavior of these other actors, including the U.S. military, and not letting them off the hook for accelerating this destruction of the planet’s life-support systems. I see climate-justice work and anti-militarism work as inextricably tied. That’s why I would like to see more cross-fertilization between the climate-justice movement and the anti-war movement. I think that relationship is underexamined and I think we’ve missed some opportunities, but it’s important to start working on them now.

What is the importance of youth and young people in movement work?

Young people have a lot to teach us; they’re teaching us every day. You see this clearly in the climate-justice movement. Like Vanessa Nakate, the newly appointed UNICEF goodwill ambassador, she has all of that fierce willpower and determination and a finely honed sense of self, which are not things that we necessarily attribute to young people. On the other hand, there are so many young people who are less equipped, who have an insufficient amount of tools, and they are so important too. In some ways, this book is for them, for the youth that are maybe being left out of that or feel a sense of rage when they look upon the world, but don’t necessarily know where to put that or how to deal with it, or how to channel it into something useful. Because we need to transfer all of our rage and our grief and our love into the useful concrete things. I feel a duty and responsibility to talk to young people.

What does the balance between ideas and actions look like for you?

Naomi Klein said we can all use a little more lowercase earth underneath our fingernails. It’s harder to rush to the rescue of a world whose magic we have not accounted for ourselves. At the end of the day, these are all experiments with empathy. All of this is what storytelling really gives. It’s like shifting and inviting a shift or adopting a longer view or a wider perspective. Some people think if you’re not in a front-line community, it’s harder to really feel empathy for communities that are. But that’s what we need to do. I think the best way to get to that question is to talk about hope. The people who I know in my life and in my field of work who are the most hopeful are the ones who are doing exceedingly concrete work to actually challenge or to confront the climate crisis. Hope is something that’s much easier to access when you’re actually on the ground in community with others struggling for it. It’s not about optimism or pessimism, it’s about realizing that the future is uncertain. I feel more hopeful now than I ever had before, because I have people on the left and right of me and our arms are linked. We know that the train is coming down the track, we see it, and our blood is boiling. But we are not moving. In community, courage is contagious. It generates its own momentum. That’s the kind of conversation I’m interested in now.