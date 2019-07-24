Book review

Trust no single point of view in Clare Clark’s brilliant new novel, “In the Full Light of the Sun.”

Over the course of the story, three incompatible realities occupy the same space — Weimar Germany — at three starkly different points in time. The book has an enticing hook: a van Gogh art-forgery case based on a real scandal. But the depths it achieves have more to do with the ominous convulsions of the society its characters inhabit.

Clark already proved herself a superb historical novelist with her 2005 debut, “The Great Stink,” a picaresque tale that viewed 1850s London through the eyes of a troubled engineer hired to stop raw sewage from flowing directly into the Thames. But “In the Full Light of the Sun” takes her talents to a whole new level.

Clark divides her narrative into three novella-like sections set in 1923, 1927 and 1933, each focused on a character partly blinkered to the changing threats and circumstances in his or her life. The result is a shifting fabric of reality that by its final stretch — as the Nazis consolidate their hold on Germany — is terrifyingly suspenseful.

The first section trains its eye on Julius Köhler-Schultz, an aging, pompous art critic. His wife has left him, taking their young son and a prized Van Gogh self-portrait with her. In 1923 “money slipped its moorings” in Germany and the U.S. dollar went from being worth 18,000 German marks to 100 million in the space of three months. Because much of Julius’ income derives from abroad, this hyperinflation makes him a rich man. Never mind that his younger colleagues see him as increasingly out of touch with new developments in the art world.

Their disdain leaves him susceptible to the charms of a young aspiring art dealer, Matthias Rachmann, who’s determined to become his acolyte. Matthias, an elusive trickster, clearly has an undisclosed agenda. In the second section of the novel — about a young bisexual artist, Emmeline Eberhardt, who’s drunkenly taking advantage of every sexual freedom 1927 Berlin affords her — Matthias’s deceptive nature is spelled out to the reader, if not to his dupes.

Advertising

Emmeline knows Van Gogh’s writings and work by heart, and sternly measures her own artistic efforts against them. When Matthias, now a successful gallerist, hosts a show of dozens of previously unknown van Goghs recently arrived from Russia, she can’t help being drawn to them.

But her neighbor Dora, a journalist with whom Emmeline is smitten, thinks there’s something fishy about the sudden appearance of all these masterpieces and becomes obsessed with getting to the bottom of the “intoxicating cocktail of money, celebrity, chicanery, humiliation and homosexual intrigue.”

The final section of the novel — taking the form of the 1933 diary of Frank Berszacki, the Jewish lawyer representing Matthias in the art-fraud case he lost — is electrifying. We see civil liberties rapidly eroding with the rise of “a leader who flagrantly flouts the rule of law.”

We see Jews, homosexuals and anyone not on board with the Nazi agenda oppressed to a point the point of their lives being threatened. We see how difficult it is for these people to understand what’s happening to them, or to view it as anything but a temporary crisis that will pass. We see ordinary sights and activities on the streets of Berlin that belie the sense that anything is wrong.

“Someone will do something,” Berszacki thinks to himself late in the proceedings. “But we are all of us too careful — too cowardly — to be the someone who does.”

“In the Full Light of the Sun” is clearly the product of smart, painstaking research, yet it reads like lived experience. The immediacy of its surface detail and the stubbornness and vulnerability of its leading characters all ring true, while the shadowy art-forgery shenanigans it delineates are truly Byzantine in their complexity.

The result is a novel as intricate as filigree in its structure and as powerful as a storm surge in its headlong sweep. With “In the Full Light of the Sun,” the titled fittingly based on a remark Gauguin made about van Gogh’s sunflower paintings, Clark has outdone herself.

____

“In the Full Light of the Sun” by Clare Clark, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 424 pp., $27