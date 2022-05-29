BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. In the Blood, Jack Carr
2. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
3. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub
4. Dream Town, David Baldacci
5. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
6. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner
7. Something Wilder, Christina Lauren
8. Book of Night, Holly Black
9. The Island, Adrian McKinty
10. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Office BFFs, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey
2. Mordenkainen Presents, Wizards RPG Team
3. Endure, Cameron Hanes
4. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
5. Phil, Alan Shipnuck
6. Finding Me, Viola Davis
7. River of the Gods, Candice Millard
8. Why I Stand, Jonathan Isaac
9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
10. Created Equal, Ben Carson
