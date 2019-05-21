Karen Russell, the much-honored author of tales about isolation and loss in a bonkers universe, is on the phone from her Portland, Oregon home. (She appears at the downtown Central Library on May 22.)

Russell is searching for an apt metaphor to explain the process of writing and curating several years’ worth of published short stories for inclusion in her new collection, “Orange World and Other Stories” (Knopf).

She looks for help to an old-school ritual for wooing.

“If you ever made a mixtape for someone you were trying to court,” says the 37-year-old, MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, “you didn’t want the same kinds of songs programmed next to each other. You were trying to construct an overall, emotional journey.”

Choosing a cohesive batch of stories — originally published in The New Yorker, Zoetrope: All-Story and the recently shuttered Tin House — for “Orange World” was similarly intuitive. But the effort was not without some anxiety.

“You’re always hoping connections between stories will show up, but I’m embarrassed at how frequently I’m wrong,” says Russell, whose fictional explorations of human frailty within wildly surreal contexts have drawn comparisons to Flannery O’Connor and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

“But ‘Orange World’ feels special to me because it’s the most coherent of my collections. The stories grew out of the last few years, when we’ve all seen seismic change in the country, and world order is totally revised.

“At the same time, I personally went from bouncing around and doing gigs as a visiting writer to moving to Portland. I got married and had a little boy, and I’m having a daughter in August. So I feel like these stories are all in a dialogue with each other about living with intense fear and intense hope.”

“Orange World and Other Stories,” like Russell’s earlier collections “St. Lucy’s Home for Girls Raised by Wolves” (2007) and “Vampires in the Lemon Grove: Stories”” (2013), finds her in familiar territory, conjuring troubled lives within worlds of fantastic imagination. Her trademark, measured voice reflects how even extreme, tragicomic madness can swiftly be normalized, an amplified echo of our own numbing reality these days.

In the titular “St. Lucy’s Home,” unexplained hordes of feral children are captured and unwillingly socialized by hapless nuns. The kids’ animal bearings — raw instincts for survival and pack loyalty — are sadly, if often hilariously, replaced with social isolation and farcical politesse at school dances. In the new book’s “Bog Girl: A Romance,”a shy, Irish boy confidently “dates” a 2,000-year-old, peat-bog-preserved mummy, but panics when the faux relationship suddenly presents a whiff of love.

In each of Russell’s stories, the price of a character’s banality, fear and delusion is painfully magnified by the writer’s unceasing inventiveness with settings and visionary conflicts.

In the title story, “Orange World,” a new mother, having made a deal with a devil to save her unborn child, repairs to a gutter every dawn, per their agreement, to breastfeed the menacing demon. Russell says the inspiration for this unsettling idea was a class she took during her first pregnancy.

“We had this instructor who said, Green World is the ideal, a world in which you’re always vigilant around your baby. There are soft corners and endless attention. Red World is constant emergencies, where you’re scalding your baby, or he’s choking on grapes. But the world most of us know is this compromise place called Orange World, between the utopia all children deserve and the messy, liminal place we all live.”

Hope and danger indeed co-exist in “Orange World” (the story). But things get interesting, and funny, when a group of moms debate whether the demon is a feckless phony. As with a number of Russell’s stories, this one ends on an unexpectedly heartbreaking note, with miracles snuffed out and a reader left yearning for something indefinable.

Born and raised in Miami, Russell credits the city for her boundless attraction to the fantastic.

“Miami is a truly wondrous place. It’s such a gift to be from there if you want to be a writer. What you take for granted there on a daily basis you later find is somebody else’s magic realism novel.”

The world of letters has certainly celebrated Russell’s mastery of a literary form she continues to expand. She has won a Guggenheim award and received a number of fellowships and national awards. Her only novel, “Swamplandia!,” was a Pulitzer finalist and was included in the New York Times’ “10 Best Books of 2011.”

Russell’s protagonists might dance with the dead, or metamorphose into silkworms, or be possessed by the spirit of a Joshua tree. But in the end, many of her stories are about how often we reject, squelch or run from an authentic life, and how we let each other go.

“It’s really difficult to keep one another in focus and believe another person is as real as you are,” Russell says.”The speed at which a love story can become a horror story, and vice versa, is amazing. A person’s heart is completely unpredictable. That’s why it feels appropriate to write about these things in really weird registers. I find that flux inside of people completely mysterious.”

“Orange World and Other Stories” by Karen Russell, Knopf, $17.07.

Karen Russell will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Microsoft Auditorium, Seattle Public Library, 1000 Fourth Ave. (spl.org or 206-386-4836). Free (but arrive early)