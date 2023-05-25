Neighborhood Reads

In 1997, Seattle bookseller Lisa Perry opened a branch of the local Twice Sold Tales used bookstore chain just a couple blocks away from the Fremont Bridge at 3504 Fremont Ave. N. Less than a year later, Perry took the store independent, naming it after Ophelia, the bookstore cat.

Every Seattle travel guide informs tourists that Fremont considers itself to be the “center of the universe,” but the truth is that the neighborhood, with its annual parade of nude bicyclists and its spray of public art ranging from rocket ships to trolls to Soviet leaders, considers itself to be less of a center and more as something willfully distinct from Seattle. And With its three floors of quality used books, Ophelia’s Books has embraced its essential Fremont-ness, becoming a singular browsing experience in a city known for its great bookstores.

Fourteen years ago, a Ballard accountant named Jill Levine bought Ophelia’s Books from Perry, who moved to Sweden.

“It was right at the time when e-books became huge and there was suddenly a huge drop-off in book sales,” Levine recalls. Soon after she took over Ophelia’s, the beloved Fremont Place Book Co. across the street closed its doors for good. (Levine bought the front desk and some other fixtures from Fremont Place, and they’re still in service at Ophelia’s today.)

But the ebook-inspired sales slump was only temporary, and Ophelia’s Books has thrived over the last twelve years. Levine and her staff helped maintain Ophelia’s reputation as a bookstore that pays well for used books and carries an impressive array of both popular and obscure titles on its shelves. Ophelia’s literary fiction, sci-fi and children’s sections have always offered unique delights and discoveries for browsers.

This year, the shop is going through another transition. In March, Levine officially took on Ophelia’s bookseller Jason Robertson as a co-owner.

“I’ve always wanted to have a partner,” Levine says. When she hired Robertson as a bookseller a year or so ago, “his deep interest and enthusiasm for the business just felt right.”

The two see this new shared management structure as additive to the shop, not a changing of the guard.

“Our business has really gone up,” Levine says. “So it feels like finally there’s room for growth.”

Robertson has worked at a real estate office, a marketing firm and a Hawaiian botanical garden. But when he moved to Seattle and started working at Ophelia’s during the pandemic, he says, the job quickly became a passion.

“I just loved working with books and talking to people about books,” he says. “I looked forward to coming to the job every day.”

The pair’s plans for Ophelia’s Books range from the cosmetic — some new coats of paint, a few reorganized sections, a new awning and discount books rack out front — to a deeper reimagining of what the store can be. Along with improving the store’s online presence, they’re planning to host events and book clubs soon, and this month, Robertson and Levine are beginning to sell new books at Ophelia’s for the first time.

Taking on new books is a “bit of an experiment,” Robertson admits. “It’s a big risk and we’re leaving the option open to step back, but we think there’s an interest in the community” for a small selection of popular new titles.

Ophelia’s isn’t the first used bookstore in town to flirt with carrying new books. Pegasus Book Exchange in West Seattle made a similar leap in the last few years. In a neighborhood as dead-set on retaining its character as Fremont is, there’s always a concern that tweaking Ophelia’s business plan might alienate traditionalist customers. But on the other hand, it’s unbelievable that a neighborhood as vibrant as Fremont hasn’t had a new bookstore since Fremont Place Book Co. closed in 2011.

The decision to carry new books on a trial run is also partly driven by the fact that, as Levine says, “supplies of used books have been a little more difficult.” Even though more Americans are buying books than ever, fewer customers are choosing to sell their books to used bookstores for cash or credit.

“That has been challenging,” Levine says.

Nobody has really identified a specific reason why, but many local used bookstores anecdotally noticed an especially large drop-off in customers selling used books after the pandemic lockdowns. So Ophelia’s is on a mission to let Seattleites know: They want your books.

“The basic rule is that when we’re open, we’re available to buy books in the store, and people can just come in,” Levine says, adding that it never hurts to “give us a call before you show up.” The shop offers cash for good-quality books, and even more in exchange for store credit.

Robertson says buying books from customers also helps strengthen the relationship between booksellers and book-buyers.

“We like to be able to carry the books that we know people in the community are reading.”

From the low ceiling and comfortable seating of the children’s section upstairs, where kids can spend a rainy afternoon reading from the “Dog Man” series, to the spiral staircase leading down to the science fiction section topped by a vintage oscilloscope, Ophelia’s offers a sense of discovery for tourists and weekly regular shoppers alike. At the moment, the shop doesn’t have any cats on staff, but Robertson’s dog Daisy has been known to make an appearance behind the counter.

“Dogs are welcome in the store,” Robertson says. “And we’ve found that they love the faint cat smells around the place.”

It doesn’t take a sensitive dog nose to identify the history on these shelves. Ophelia’s Books provides a line of continuity stretching back through a quarter-century of Fremont readers. A photograph of a dearly departed customer sits framed on one wall overlooking the shelves of pulp fiction paperbacks that he both contributed to and read from for decades.

There are almost certainly books on these shelves that have bounced around Fremont from home to home a half-dozen times before returning to Ophelia’s shelves again, waiting for the next big adventure.

What are Ophelia’s Books customers reading?

“People like to go dark around here,” Ophelia’s Books co-owner Jill Levine laughs. “The Russians, Tolstoy and Dostoevsky, are constantly sold out. And Japanese literature has really had a huge resurgence.” Novelist Kobo Abe is one of Levine’s favorites, and Haruki Murakami and Yukio Mishima are always passing through.

“I’m reading N.K. Jemisin right now,” co-owner Jason Robertson says. “She sells constantly — especially her ‘Broken Earth’ trilogy.” Robertson says that Ophelia’s is planning on carrying “hot speculative sci-fi/fantasy authors” like Jemison and Octavia Butler in both new and used. “And I can recommend Liu Cixin’s ‘The Three-Body Problem’ all day long.”

“I’m a big mystery fan,” Levine says. “And the one I just read was by William McIlvanney, the Scottish crime novelist.” Walter Mosley is always in high demand, “and then Agatha Christie has had a huge resurgence. We cannot keep her on the shelves.”

Ophelia’s Book’s philosophy and mythology sections have always been popular — Neil Gaiman’s “Norse Mythology” takes a place of pride in the front window when a new copy comes in. And Robin Wall Kimmerer’s ecological treatise “‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ has maintained a place on our bestseller list for so long,” Levine adds.

But it’s fiction that rules the day at Ophelia’s, with novelists Sally Rooney and Emily Henry currently dominating customer interest. “I just bought a copy of Rooney’s,” Levine says. “I’ll buy any of their books in a heartbeat — in duplicates — because they’ll sell so quickly.”