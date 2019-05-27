Book review

As cris de coeur go, filmmaker John Waters’ is pretty hilarious. “Somehow I became respectable,” he laments on the first page of his new tell-almost-all memoir, “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.” “What the hell has happened?”

Waters describes himself as “a low-rent Oscar Wilde” and “sensation-monger.” That seems about right. He’s an indefatigable coiner of droll one-liners, whether he’s holding forth on Satanism (“To be perfectly honest, I wouldn’t have a thing to wear to a goat sacrifice”) or quipping, “Librarians are always smart, a little nuts, and know how to party.”

At the same time, in “Mr. Know-It-All” — more than in his earlier books — Waters seriously reckons with his personal history: his loves and losses, his successes and failures, and his strange metamorphosis from social subversive to national treasure, as he shares his thoughts on sex, architecture, music, travel and death.

He’s generous with his advice (“Always join the unions!”), and he’s surprisingly full of wisdom, especially when it comes to career setbacks. “Once you flop, take a deep breath and accept that sometimes a turkey is good for your mental health,” he says, recounting the box-office disappointments of “Cry-Baby” as both a film and a stage musical.

Waters dedicates a chapter apiece to his most recent seven films, starting with “Polyester” — a campy family dramedy in “Odorama” that was his first movie to star a Hollywood name (Tab Hunter) — and ending with “A Dirty Shame,” his “sexploitation satire” starring Tracey Ullman, Chris Isaak and Johnny Knoxville. He goes into bountiful detail on what’s involved in pitching, financing, casting, shooting and publicizing a movie. There’s plenty on “Hairspray,” his racial-integration comedy that started as a Waters film, became a mega-smash Broadway musical, and then was remade as a movie musical starring John Travolta.

Waters also gives us a glimpse of his scripts that never got a green light. They include a doozy called “Raving Beauty,” described as “the searing comic melodrama about a female movie star shooting a film on location in Baltimore who is driven crazy by stalking fans, rabid tabloid reporters, her controlling megalomaniacal director, a vengeful ex-husband, a Tourette’s syndrome-suffering personal assistant, a teenage daughter who is only sexually attracted to the homeless, and her radical ACT UP gay son who relentlessly cruises the Teamsters on set.”

I’d certainly pay to see that.

Waters is frank about the difficulties he had trying to shoot a sex scene between rats in his 1998 film, “Pecker,” and unabashed about his erotic attraction to Alvin (of the Chipmunks). He’s not afraid of being didactic (“I’m against mandatory fixed sexual identity”) and he sees silver linings in the clouds of mental illness (“Personality disorders are terrible things to waste”).

Toward its end, “Mr. Know-It-All” serves up some truly wigged-out fare about semen-based food-and-cocktail recipes and his son, Bill, a creepy-looking vinyl doll he loves “more than my own filthiness.” He can still shock you — for instance, when he wonders what films were scheduled to show on the four doomed 9/11 flights. But the biggest surprise may be when he confesses that “The only thing I regret in life is smoking cigarettes.” For those who remember his hilarious, nicotine-fueled “no smoking” public-service announcement for Landmark Theaters (“Smoke anyway — it gives ushers jobs”), this may be dispiriting.

He’s defiant in the face of death itself. “This ego is way too strong to snuff out,” he declares, “and I will not participate in this last humdrum human ritual. Neither should you.” The one place where he’s uncharacteristically discreet is in his references to a nameless someone who appears to be his longtime romantic partner. The book’s dedication — “He knows …” — is as candid as he gets.

Waters, whether he likes it or not, is a Great American Institution. Or maybe he belongs in an institution. Either way, we wouldn’t want to be without him.

____

“Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder” by John Waters, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 374 pp., $27

John Waters speaks with David Schmader at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5, sold out but there will be a standby line; 206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org