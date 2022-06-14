In the summer of 2020, Ibram X. Kendi’s 2019 memoir “How To Be an Antiracist” became required reading for a nation trying to reckon with America’s deep history of racism. He has since continued the conversation with the publication of anti-racist journals, children’s books and historical explorations. Kendi spoke with The Seattle Times on the phone in advance of his June 23 appearance at Town Hall Seattle to celebrate the publication of two new books: his parenting guide “How To Raise an Antiracist,” and his children’s book “Goodnight Racism.” This interview has been edited for space and clarity.

“How to Raise an Antiracist” Ibram X. Kendi, One World, 288 pp., $28 More

“Goodnight Racism” Ibram X. Kendi, illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc, Kokila, 32 pp., $18.99 More

One of the revelations you brought to your readers, including a lot of white folks here in Seattle where your books are still topping many bookstore bestseller lists, is the idea of anti-racism — the fact that it’s not enough for allies to simply be “not racist.” Could you talk about how you came to this idea, and how you decided to devote a sizable piece of your career towards advancing it?

I came to that idea when I was conducting research for “Stamped from the Beginning,” which was a narrative history of anti-Black, racist ideas.

In writing that book I realized that there were people during those eras who were challenging notions of racial hierarchy. I also found that those who were articulating racist ideas were typically denying that those ideas were racist, and so you had racist ideas constantly being projected, in today’s terms, as “not racist.”

Advertising

So when I thought about the need to show this ideological clash over time between racist ideas and another set of ideas, I knew I couldn’t use the term “not racist” because that was a term that the producers of racist ideas were using to identify their own ideas.

And so I ended up using the term “anti-racist,” which was a term that scholars and activists had been using for decades. Angela Davis had used the term in the late 1970s, and Kimberlé Crenshaw had used the term in her work in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

I wonder, you must have noticed a change in your audience between the publication of “How To be an Antiracist” in 2019 and the summer of 2020. Have noticed any changes in your audience between 2020 and now?

Certainly between 2019 and the summer of 2020, the audience grew bigger. I think that was because there were many people who were trying to think about a new way of being, or a new nation that we could be creating. I think they gravitated to my work to understand a different way of maneuvering and understanding the world.

And they also had recognized that the whole construct of “not racist” had got us to a point in which people like George Floyd were being murdered in the way that he was. And police violence was widespread, and racial disparities were widespread, and we needed to be different, and to be better.

I think since 2020, my audience has also included a number of people who are essentially trying to misrepresent and distort my writings, in order to change the existential threat from racism to anti-racism.

Advertising

Since the critical race theory panic of last year, your book has been banned in school libraries around the country. Do you have any advice for people who want to combat these book bans in particular?

It’s incredibly important for local people to organize, to not only defend against particular books being banned, but to ensure that in the aftermath of this current moment all of our children are going to have an even more diverse offering of books — that they’re going to be even more likely to learn about racism and sexism and homophobia and transphobia.

That organization means not just creating groups of parents and teachers and local community members, but ensuring that we’re in positions of power so that we have a truthful, and indeed anti-racist, educational system for our children.

If there’s ever a time in which we should realize just how vitally important it is to have an anti-racist education, it is now, when we have 18-year-old white male mass shooters. If they had a different education, then there would be children and elderly people from Texas to New York who potentially could be alive today.

The panic seems to have spread to LGBTQ+ and trans specific books. Do you feel solidarity with those authors? Are banned authors all in the same club?

I certainly feel in solidarity with authors who are writing to the experience of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly because you have so many queer youth who are thinking about, or who are, committing suicide. The suicide rates of LGBTQ+ youth are just astronomical, and part of it is because they are still seeking to understand themselves and learn how to navigate a homophobic and transphobic society.

Advertising

One of the ways they can do that is through books, but those books are being banned — just as you have children of color who are being told because of the absence of books about their experience that they don’t matter, which is of course harming their mental health. Just as you have white students who are being told through direct and indirect ways that they’re special — not because they’re nice or they’re caring, but because they’re white.

Our children are the most vulnerable to bigotry, and we’re banning books that allow them to learn about it. It’s a very difficult time for young people.

You’ve now written several children’s books. Your book “Goodnight Racism” was just published, and “Magnolia Flower” is coming out in the fall. Is writing books for children something you’ve always wanted to do?

It is not something I’ve always wanted to do. I felt it was already difficult enough to engage with adults about being anti-racist.

But it’s actually much easier, and much more rewarding, to engage with children about how to be an anti-racist, because they don’t have the baggage that we have as adults. They have a very clear sense of right and wrong, of fairness and unfairness, of a bad rule — like when they have to go to bed at night — and a good rule.

The thought of my daughter or someone else’s child growing up and treating everyone equitably — and all the things that she, and he, and they, are going to be able to do because of that — just brings me joy. The thought of them re-creating our world, if we’re not able to re-create it ourselves, also brings me joy.