BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. I Will Find You, Harlan Coben

2. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. Storm Watch, C.J. Box

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

6. Worthy Opponents, Danielle Steel

7. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson

8. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

10. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Saved, Benjamin Hall

2. The Courage to Be Free, Ron DeSantis

3. Paris: The Memoir, Paris Hilton

4. Spare, Prince Harry

5. How to Grow Your Small Business, Donald Miller

6. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. Walk the Blue Line, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

9. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty

10. Good Power, Ginni Rometty

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC