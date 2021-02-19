Tree Swenson, the executive director of Seattle nonprofit writers center Hugo House, announced her resignation Friday morning, seven months after a group of local writers sent an open letter calling for greater transparency and racial equity at the organization.

Swenson’s resignation is effective immediately, according to a news release from Hugo House. “We have a lot of work to do as an organization to address our failures around equity and inclusion,” board president Dick Gemperle wrote.

Swenson could not be reached for comment.

Writer and Hugo House teacher Shankar Narayan, a member of the Writers of Color Alliance (WOCA), which sent the original July letter calling for greater transparency and equity, said Swenson’s resignation is a step in the right direction, but not sufficient to address all the changes needed at Hugo House.

Over 180 Hugo House teachers, he said, have pledged to join a strike in the coming weeks if they don’t see significant progress beyond Swenson’s resignation.

“This was the bare minimum, creating the conditions for change,” Narayan said. “We had been trying to work with the board for seven months prior to this on a set of transformative changes and switched to call for Tree’s resignation only when it became clear she was an obstacle.”

WOCA, Narayan said, is calling for a suite of changes, including more affordable classes; greater diversity among staff, members, teachers and students; and greater community input, including the search for Swenson’s replacement.

“The way this has been run is more reminiscent of a private country club than a publicly supported nonprofit,” Narayan said. “This can’t be business as usual.”

Gemperle said five of the board’s 18 members have resigned since the Feb. 8 call for Swenson’s resignation, though many cited personal, non-related reasons for leaving. He declined to answer further questions.

(This story is developing and will be updated.)