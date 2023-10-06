Journalist Tom Fucoloro has charted modern Seattle’s bicycling pathways, from infrastructure to advocacy, since founding Seattle Bike Blog in 2010. He sold his car to pay for the trip out from St. Louis, and he’s been pedaling to stories ever since.

Along with fact-heavy posts on his blog, his work has involved other advocacy actions, including charting a neighborhood greenway and championing the Seattle version of “Cranksgiving,” a competitive two-wheeled holiday food drive. But in his new history book project, he was surprised at the scope of activism that permeated two-wheeled activity all the way back to pioneer days. It wasn’t just about the bike, it reflected the zeitgeist.

Before appearances at the REI flagship store and Cascade Bicycle Club, he chatted with The Seattle Times to discuss his book “Biking Uphill in the Rain,” and how the history of cycling in Seattle mirrors the greater development of the city.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What was it like to take a bike ride in Seattle in the 1890s?

The roads were rutted, muddy wagon roads. Early bike riders … convinced the city to try paving a street. They trialed one block on Second Avenue, decided, OK it is kind of nice. The next year they did Second Avenue from Pioneer Square to Pike Street and then Pike Street up to Eighth Avenue. That was all of the paved streets in Seattle. You just biked up and down those streets.

How is Seattle’s first bike boom also the story of how Seattle’s car culture began?

I was wondering — you look back at these bike paths in the photos, in the woods, and it all looks very romantic and wonderful — how did these bikers ever allow cars to take over these bike routes? Well, the first car drivers were the bicycle riders. They were the same people! We’re talking about a wealthy, politically powerful group. They traded in their bikes for something more exclusive and powerful.

The history of biking in your book is also a history of racist housing practices, freeway development, land use, railroads, social movements. Were you surprised at the many aspects of society that came into it?

It dawned on me that I wasn’t actually writing a bicycle culture book, I was writing a Seattle history book with a twist: From the perspective of the bicycling movement. That is because transportation is about the city, its priorities. There’s no way to view any transportation as separate from the larger cultural things that are happening. Issues are constantly intersecting.

Why was 1968 the birth of modern Seattle cycling?

This is the start of the bicycle culture we have today, with the first-ever Bicycle Sunday on Lake Washington Boulevard, on April 28.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 people came. City leaders immediately organized more Bicycle Sundays and started looking for other ways to improve bicycling, like bike routes.

Meanwhile, bicyclists were like, well, there’s a lot of us, we should probably get organized and start asking for some stuff. One of the very first asks was, can’t we just have a path along Lake Washington Boulevard so we can bike here every day, not just on Bicycle Sunday? We’re still asking for that one.

The Burke-Gilman Trail was another turning point. How did it change things?

It took an enormous amount of organizing, in a very thoughtful, intentional way, by a group of neighbors near this rail line that was going to be abandoned. They saw this opportunity to keep this rail line as a public asset. … They sort of helped invent the national rails-to-trails movement through this process.

You write about inequality in our bicycling infrastructure. Explain?

The city has a history of investing in whiter, more affluent neighborhoods. … Not only do you have lack of investment in improvements, but also you had purposeful investment in car-centric, dangerous infrastructure that now is a much more difficult problem to unravel.

For example, Rainier Avenue is a former state highway, and it was designed to move people through Rainier Valley, not designed for the people of Rainier Valley.

Bike advocates have been unwavering: The only way you’re going to have a direct, comfortable, non-hilly [bike] route between Rainier Valley and downtown is Rainier Avenue. The city, state and Sound Transit have all dragged their feet … but someone has to do it at some point because we’re not going to shut up about it.

What was the significance of “neighborhood-powered streets” in the 2010s?

So much of the attention seemed to be focused on bike commuter routes. That’s important, but only part of it. There are people biking all over the city for all kinds of reasons.

There became this idea that maybe neighbors … could organize and ask, how could we make it safer and more comfortable to go to the grocery store with your kids? Or go to the park?

One of the city’s first neighborhood greenways came straight out of this plan.

Which was?

The Beacon Hill Neighborhood Greenway. It goes from where the I-90 Trail intersects with 18th Avenue South. That street climbs up the hill to the business district and connects into Jefferson Park. From there it meets up with Lucile Street and goes down into Georgetown.

What I love about this route is that there is no car route that does this. It’s the kind of thing that would only be invented by people who actually live there. Now we have this route to the I-90 Trail from Georgetown that didn’t exist before. It’s like you’re inventing whole new pathways of travel by looking at things differently.

Eight years ago, the nine-year, $930 million Levy to Move Seattle was passed. How has it worked out?

Depends how you measure it, but the city is night and day compared to then.

You can bike from the Fremont Bridge to the [Chinatown] International District without leaving a protected bike lane. That was unimaginable back in 2015. Absolute pipe dream. It’s actually like a transportation network. … Those investments did a lot of good.

It’s demonstrated that the strategy is effective. If you build protected bike lanes that people feel more comfortable biking on, more people will bike on them.

What’s next for cycling in Seattle?

The next step is to take another leap of faith, and we have to believe in ourselves. We’ve been saying “Vision Zero.” Our vision is zero fatalities by 2030.

I think what the city should do is say that we’re going to do it. It’s a moonshot. I would love to see the city commit and say we’re going to have zero dangerous streets by the end of this levy.