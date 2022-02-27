BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas

2. Diablo Mesa, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child

3. Abandoned in Death, J.D. Robb

4. Gwendy’s Final Task, Stephen King, Richard Chizmar

5. Sierra Six, Mark Greaney

6. Dawnshard, Brandon Sanderson

7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

8. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

10. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Life Force, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Robert Hariri

2. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug

3. Good Enough, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie

4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

5. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

6. Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer

7. The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two), Phil Szostak

8. Competing in the New World of Work, Keith Ferrazzi, Kian Gohar, Noel Weyrich

9. The Way of Integrity, Martha Beck

10. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

