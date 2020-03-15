Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. Weather, Jenny Offill

4. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich

5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

6. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

7. Apeirogon, Colum McCann

8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

10. Deacon King Kong, James McBride

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

6. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, NIcholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn

7. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

9. You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance, Chani Nicholas

10. The Book of Delights, Ross Gay