BESTSELLERS

Sourced from Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas

2. The Numbers Game, Danielle Steel

3. Long Range, C.J. Box

4. Blindside, James Patterson, James Born

5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Lethal Game, Christine Feehan

8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich

9. The Jetsetters, Amanda Eyre Ward

10. Trace Elements, Donna Leon

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Find Your Path, Carrie Underwood

2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson

3. The MAGA Doctrine, Charlie Kirk

4. Unknown Valor, Martha MacCallum

5. Pearls of Wisdom, Barbara Bush

6. The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+, Suze Orman

7. Food Fix, Mark Hyman

8. The Hope of Glory, Jon Meacham

9. Open Book, Jessica Simpson

10. Upstream, Dan Heath

Tribune Media Services