“I think that whole thing — ‘what if we all read a book together’ — is a really beautiful concept,” said author Luis Alberto Urrea. “It kind of implies a unity, a togetherness which I think is really important, especially now, with the fracture that’s happening across the country. Something that can bind us.”

He’s talking about Seattle Reads, the citywide book club program presented annually by Seattle Public Library. A tradition since 1998, when the book was Russell Banks’ “The Sweet Hereafter” and the program had the rather more unwieldy title of If All of Seattle Read the Same Book, Seattle Reads went all-virtual during the pandemic, but returns this month with in-person events featuring Urrea and his novel “The House of Broken Angels.” Urrea will lead three discussions at different Seattle locations on Oct. 19 and 20, with one of them — appropriately for a book about a Mexican American family — conducted in Spanish. Copies of “The House of Broken Angels,” in both English and Spanish, are currently available at every branch of Seattle Public Library; you don’t need a library card to borrow one.

Published in 2018, “The House of Broken Angels” takes place over two days in San Diego, revolving around the 70th birthday party of a family patriarch known as Big Angel, who has terminal cancer and who surely is facing his final celebration. His much younger half-brother, Little Angel — no longer sure of his own place in the family after his departure years ago — travels from Seattle to attend the event. The two days — which also encompass the funeral of Big Angel’s mother — become a raucous, sprawling party; we become part of the de la Cruz family, joining in their joys and tragedies.

For Urrea, whose other works include “Into the Beautiful North” and “The Hummingbird’s Daughter,” writing the book was “painfully autobiographical,” he said, in a telephone interview from his home in suburban Chicago. Urrea grew up in San Diego and left; Little Angel, who shares Urrea’s heritage (a Mexican father and American mother), in some ways “reflects my own journey. People kind of run away from home and try to find a new life.” Though he himself headed east, he chose Seattle as a destination for his fictional counterpart: Urrea’s wife, Cindy, is from Burien and he knows the area well.

The entire idea for “The House of Broken Angels,” he said, came from a photograph: “my dying brother in bed, and me lying next to him.” Urrea had returned to San Diego for his brother’s birthday party, and was told that the guest of honor was in bed but wanted to see him. “I went back there, and he was tiny, in his pajamas,” Urrea said. “He said, come here, lie down next to me … so I crawled in bed with him. This happened all day. Then the family found out, all the siblings came, all these 70-year-old people crawling into bed with him.” Other guests arrived and started piling on — and just like that, a novel was born.

For his three appearances with Seattle Reads, Urrea would like to keep things loosely structured, and is looking forward to hearing from those who’ve read the book. “I love audience questions, because you never know where it’s going to go,” he said. He’ll give a brief introductory talk at each event, describing “some of the background of the book, some of the roots, some of the things that come from real life, how one negotiates a story that is tied strongly into real life.” And he’ll read a bit of the book aloud.

“I enjoy the conversation very much,” Urrea said, of the many events of this type that he’s done. He’s especially looking forward to discussing the book in Spanish. “When I get the opportunity to do that, it feels like a family reunion. It’s very moving, in a different way.”

If any audience members ask him what he’s working on now, he’ll likely bubble over with excitement. He’s doing final proofreading for his next novel, “Good Night, Irene,” which will be published next spring. Like “The House of Broken Angels,” it’s inspired by family, but in this case a different branch: his late mother, who worked for the Red Cross on the front lines during World War II. For the book, Urrea traveled through Europe retracing her journey, talked to contemporaries, and studied his mother’s voluminous letters and journals; it’s been a multiyear labor of love.

In the meantime, while he awaits news on an upcoming Hulu adaptation of “The House of Broken Angels” (he’s not sure of the current status of the project, but the plan is for the streamer to create a six-episode series), he’s happy to revisit a book close to his heart — one whose warm message about gathering loved ones close has even deeper resonance these days.

“Part of my design was that I kept thinking, this could be an Irish story, this could be a German story, this could be a just American story,” he said. “We all have these families, wild people and black sheep and saints and grandmas. Or at least you hope you do.”