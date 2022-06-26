Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

6. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

7. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

8. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro

9. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub

10. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

3. River of the Gods, Candice Millard

4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

5. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Atomic Habits, James Clear

8. How to Raise an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

10. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman