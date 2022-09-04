Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
2. Babel, R.F. Kuang
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
4. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
5. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford
6. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
7. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
8. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. Soul Taken, Patricia Briggs
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Atomic Habits, James Clear
5. An Immense World, Ed Yong
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
7. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
8. Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck
9. Path Lit by Lightning, David Maraniss
10. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard