Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
2. Thrust, Lidia Yuknavitch
3. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh
4. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong
7. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
9. Sparring Partners, John Grisham
10. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
2. An Immense World, Ed Yong
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
5. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez
6. Atomic Habits, James Clear
7. River of the Gods, Candice Millard
8. Essential Labor, Angela Garbes
9. What Your Food Ate, David R. Montgomery, Anne Biklé
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy