Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

4. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub

5. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh

6. Book of Night, Holly Black

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

9. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro

10. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

2. An Immense World, Ed Yong

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez

5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

6. River of the Gods, Candice Millard

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. When the Moon Turns to Blood, Leah Sottile

10. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please, Tom Segura