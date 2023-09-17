HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Holly, Stephen King

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. Payback in Death, J.D. Robb

4. Look Out for the Little Guy!, Scott Lang

5. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

6. The River We Remember, William Kent Krueger

7. Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade, Don Bentley

8. The Longmire Defense, Craig Johnson

9. Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury, Graham Brown

10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Josiah Manifesto, Jonathan Cahn

2. Why We Love Baseball, Joe Posnanski

3. Smithsonian America: The Atlas, Keidrick Roy

4. Elden Ring, Udon Entertainment

5. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

6. Let’s Eat, Dan Pelosi

7. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

8. Necessary Trouble, Drew Gilpin Faust

9. Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad, Abbie Halberstadt

10. The Last Politician, Franklin Foer