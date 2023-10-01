HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Holly, Stephen King

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. The Last Devil to Die, Richard Osman

4. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

5. Vince Flynn: Code Red, Kyle Mills

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

8. Wellness, Nathan Hill

9. Payback in Death, J.D. Robb

10. Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade, Don Bentley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Democrat Party Hates America, Mark R. Levin

2. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson

3. Skinnytaste Simple, Gina Homolka / Heather K. Jones R.D.

4. Build the Life You Want, Arthur C. Brooks / Oprah Winfrey

5. Astor, Anderson Cooper / Katherine Howe

6. All Hope Is Found, Sarah Jakes Roberts

7. Social Justice Fallacies, Thomas Sowell

8. Counting the Cost, Jill Duggar

9. The Garden Within, Anita Phillips

10. The Art of Home, Shea McGee