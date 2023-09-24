HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Holly, Stephen King
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
3. Vince Flynn: Code Red, Kyle Mills
4. Fall of Ruin and Wrath, Jennifer L. Armentrout
5. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
6. Payback in Death, J.D. Robb
7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
8. The Vaster Wilds, Lauren Groff
9. Stitch and the Samurai, Hiroto Wada
10. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson
2. Build the Life You Want, Arthur C. Brooks / Oprah Winfrey
3. Counting the Cost, Jill Duggar
4. The Art of Home, Shea McGee
5. The World Central Kitchen Cookbook, José Andrés
6. XOXO, Cody, Cody Rigsby
7. The Gift of Failure, Dan Bongino
8. Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, Gator Guilbeau
9. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford
10. The Josiah Manifesto, Jonathan Cahn