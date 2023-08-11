It may seem audacious to launch a new publishing company in 2023 amid last month’s downsizing at publishing power player Penguin Random House, and the downward trend of book sales.

But author and publisher Marcus Harrison Green, who also writes a column for The Seattle Times, isn’t fazed by the ups and downs of the industry. He recently launched independent book publisher Hinton, an imprint of local Vertvolta Press.

“Looking at the landscape, we have so many people actively trying to censor and make sure that writers’ voices are muffled,” he said. “I think it would cost more in terms of integrity and mental space to not put something out in the world to combat this because we were scared or it was too hard.”

Green is no stranger to taking risks. Nine years ago, he founded South Seattle Emerald, a digital publication that covers South Seattle. Starting with only personal capital and no infrastructure, he and community members built an online site from the ground up. Today, the Emerald is a sustainable nonprofit entity.

His desire to set up a publishing company is largely motivated by the fact he does not see stories that reflect society at large.

“In many ways, I want to do in the book publishing space, what the South Seattle Emerald [is trying] to do — to cover stories with fully rendered human beings,” he said. “In this time when people are so dehumanized, and treated as one-dimensional, we need stories that put fully fledged humanity on display.”

The company’s name pays homage to Green’s maternal grandfather, Lenny Hinton. Writing in the 1950s, Hinton spent a decade working on a novel about the Great Wall of China. He sent it to a publisher but didn’t hear anything back. Two years later, while visiting his favorite bookstore in Chicago, he saw a book bearing the title of his manuscript. After leafing through the book, he realized it was indeed his work. Very little of his original prose had been altered, but the book bore an unknown white man’s name. There was nothing he could do.

Green never met his grandfather but was told the theft broke him. Hinton ended up turning to alcohol to cope with his grief and never wrote again. He died when Green’s mother was 13 years old.

Initially, Green planned to name the company the Swahili word for green. However, “the more I thought about my grandfather’s story, and the more I thought about the fact he didn’t have the chance to see a book with his name on it in his lifetime, I thought why don’t we publish more than one book with his name on it. Maybe in some ways, it’s a vicarious legacy.”

Consequently, part of the mission at Hinton Publishing is to enable those who are marginalized to tell their own stories. The “underinvited” authors it seeks to publish include people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, those with disabilities and folks from low-income backgrounds. Green hopes that through Hinton, publishing a book will be an achievable goal for these communities. Hinton currently has four authors on its roster: Reagan Jackson, Juan Carlos Reyes, Sean Goode and Danielle Marie Holland.

The publishing industry does not reflect the diverse makeup of the U.S. According to a 2019 diversity baseline survey by Lee and Low Books, 76% of publishing staff identified as white, 79% as women, 88% as straight and 92% as non-disabled.

Deputy publisher Maggie Block explained that Hinton is keen to publish nontraditional stories.

“I’m looking forward to [learning] more about my community and people’s imaginations,” they said. “I’m looking forward to sharing stories I haven’t heard a million times before.”

Block served as a librarian at public schools and libraries in Houston and Seattle for nine years before moving to Hinton full time. They have seen firsthand the lack of diverse narratives for the communities they serve.

“The vast majority of books simplify people and have people be one thing that’s easy for a middle-class, white audience [to] digest,” they said.

Conversely, while working on programming for marginalized youth populations, Block has also seen how empowering it is for such communities to find and read stories that speak to their experiences.

On a personal level, Green reflected on inheriting his grandfather’s love of writing.

“I think about why writing is something I’m drawn to,” he said. “Why are books things that I love? Why does this craft really speak to me?”

Green said when it comes to his writing career, he always thinks back to his grandfather and to when he was inducted as the inaugural James Baldwin Circle Fellow by the Northwest African American Museum. It meant a lot to his mother that he was able to achieve something her father hadn’t been able to do.

In terms of the legacy Hinton can pass on to future generations, Green is eager to publish stories that can endure and lead to change.

“When we are able to see ourselves in someone else, pull back our layers of difference so that we can see there’s a beating heart that beats with the same blood at the core, it allows us to unlearn some of the negativity, some of the othering, and some of the dehumanization we apply to each other.”

Lastly, Green wants to give back to his home state.

“There’s something about giving back to a place that’s given to you,” he said. “People move to L.A. and NYC for their careers. Everyone talks about how green the grass is on the other side. I think the grass is rich right here.”