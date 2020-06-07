BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group,

Hardcover fiction

1. Hideaway, Nora Roberts

2. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

3. Camino Winds, John Grisham

4. If It Bleeds, Stephen King

5. Wrath of Poseidon, Clive Cussler, Robin Burcell

6. The 20th Victim, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

7. Walk the Wire, David Baldacci

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

10. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. Plague of Corruption, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively

3. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd

4. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

5. American Crusade, Pete Hegseth

6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

7. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, Anthony William

8. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

9. Hollywood Park, Mikel Jollett

10. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

